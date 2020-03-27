Coated Paper Market to Cross USD 64 Bn by 2026 : Key Payers Are Sappi, Asia Pulp & Paper, Verso Corporation, Stora Enso, UPM Raflatac, Boise Paper

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- As per the latest research report, Coated Paper Market size exceeded USD 45 billion in 2018 and will reach USD 64 billion by 2026. Major applications in the coated paper market include packaging and printing products use in the shipping of goods. E-commerce industry is witnessing robust growth across developed and developing nations due to the wide variety of products available on one platform at a relatively cheaper cost.



Packaging plays an extremely vital role in the online purchase and sale of goods. It helps protect from spoilage, damage and wear and tear. Additionally, gaining popularity of ordering food and grocery items from home has led to a rise in the demand for advancements in packaging. Global coated paper market size is projected to reach US$55 billion by 2026, with the packaging sector providing a major boost to the material demand.



Several initiatives are being undertaken by the governments and other recognized entities to reduce the use of plastic bags across the globe. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India has urged the e-commerce industries across the country to gradually eliminate the use of single-use plastic in the packaging of products being sold. Companies have been advised to develop sustainable packing measures, spelling favorable demand conditions for certain coated paper products. With respect to coating materials, the coated paper market is bifurcated into calcium carbonate, talc, and clay. Clay facilitates wider range of surface finishing, from gloss to matte as per the demand of the customers. The use of clay-coated paper produces brighter and sharper images and delivers improved reflectivity as compared to uncoated papers.



Asia Pacific is poised to evolve as profitable revenue pocket for the processed food and beverages segment, fueling packaging industry trends. The packaging sector in India is growing at approximately 22% to 25% annually due to the developments in various sectors of the economy. Rising disposable income among people in the region is steering production across industries such as electronics, food and beverage, cosmetics, healthcare, personal care items, and online purchases. In 2018, food processing industry in Japan produced more than US$216.8 billion worth of food and beverage products.



In the year 2019, total e-commerce sales in Europe grew to approximately €621 billion will record a considerable boost owing to the high disposable income among people. Sales promotion initiatives such as offering discounts, sales and free delivery are some of the major factors steering the demand for online products.



Rising penetration of internet has driven expansion in the e-commerce industry in APAC. Reportedly, the e-commerce sector in India is expected to cross US$200 billion by the end of 2026, from US$38.5 billion in 2017. Digital transformation in the country along with an increasing number of online startups from various industries selling their products online will be a major factor adding impetus to coated paper market forecast from packaging applications.



Constraints regarding the cutting of trees to produce paper and other environmental concerns may pose threat to coated paper market growth. The shortage of raw materials in the industry possesses chronic problems among various paper manufacturing units.



For instance, in Tamil Nadu, India, paper manufacturers were resorting to the use of bamboo to produce papers however there could occasionally be a shortage of the product. Additionally, stringent environmental regulations and restrictions in the region related to the felling of trees poses a hindering effect.



