Coated Paper Market Will Positively Impact from E-Commerce Industry : Key Players Are Sappi, Asia Pulp & Paper, Verso Corporation, Stora Enso

Rising penetration of the internet has driven expansion of the coated paper market in the e-commerce industry in APAC. Reportedly, the e-commerce sector in India is expected to cross US$200 billion by the end of 2026, from US$38.5 billion in 2017. Digital transformation in the country along with an increasing number of online startups from various industries selling their products online will be a major factor adding impetus to coated paper market forecasts from packaging applications.



Asia Pacific is poised to evolve as profitable revenue pocket for the processed food and beverages segment, fueling packaging industry trends. The packaging sector in India is growing at approximately 22% to 25% annually due to the developments in various sectors of the economy.



Rising disposable income among people in the APAC region is steering production across industries such as electronics, food and beverage, cosmetics, healthcare, personal care items, and online purchases. In 2018, coated paper market from food processing industry in Japan produced more than US$216.8 billion worth of food and beverage products.



Constraints regarding the cutting of trees to produce paper and other environmental concerns may pose threat to coated paper market growth. The shortage of raw materials in the industry possesses chronic problems among various paper manufacturing units.



For instance, in Tamil Nadu, India, paper manufacturers were resorting to the use of bamboo to produce papers however there could occasionally be a shortage of the product. Additionally, stringent environmental regulations and restrictions in the region related to the felling of trees poses a hindering effect.



Paper manufacturers are moving towards the use of alternatives such as bagasse – an industrial waste of sugar cane. Global coated paper market outlook will witness considerable momentum over the years to come with consistent packaging and printing demand as well as production of more eco-friendly paper.



Based on the product spectrum, the research report bifurcates the segment into Coated Fine Paper, and Coated Groundwood Paper. It provides minute details on the growth drivers, current and predicted market share, expected segment valuation, individual segmental growth rate, and much more.



The coated paper market, as per recent report, is diversified into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, LATAM, MEA and its analysis has been potentially addressed in the document. The report incorporates, in minute detail, a study on various factors promoting the growth of regional markets, along with the trending growth opportunities prevalent in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.



