New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- The Global Coated Steel Market is forecast to reach USD 34.90 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The driving factors noted for the global coated steel market is increasing requirement from end-use sectors such as construction, automobile industries, and appliances; growing competition in the sector; relatively cheap than electro-galvanizing process; quality of products and differentiation; cutting edge durability; and fluoropolymer continues to expand in the renovation & construction market.



The demand for the market is expected to be powered mainly by the growth in the construction field. Expanded development of appliances in various regions, coupled with the advent of a phenomenal mobile aftermarket industry, is expected to lead to the growth of such materials in the coming years. Automation is effective; coating procedures are expected to improve demand over the projected period. Moreover, extensive R&D for the manufacture of advanced steel is anticipated to boost the market growth.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Coated Steel market and profiled in the report are:



ArcelorMittal S.A., SSAB AB, Salzgitter AG, OJSC Novolipetsk Steel, Voestalpine AG, ThyssenKrupp AG, Nippon Steel, Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Essar Steel Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., among others



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Color Coated

Metallic Coated



Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Polyester Color Coated Steel

Fluro-Polymer Color Coated Steel

Siliconized Polyester Color Coated Steel

Plastisol Color Coated Steel

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Automotive Industry

Domestic Appliances

Construction Industry

Furniture

Packaging

Fabrication

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Coated Steel Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Coated Steel market and its competitive landscape.



