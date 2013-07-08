Playa Guiones, Guanacaste -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- San José, Costa Rica – Coati Travel is offering eco-interested travelers the ultimate adventure with a chance to win an amazing Dream Green Vacation to Costa Rica. One lucky winner and three companions of their choice will be invited to experience the pristine natural beauty of Costa Rica with its lush rainforests and idyllic beaches, lodging at a boutique hotel in the hills of San José and the Cayuga Collection’s top luxury sustainable hotels, and regional flights on the world’s first certified carbon-neutral airline, Nature Air.



Contestants are invited to enter online at http://www.coatitravel.com/dream by sharing how they can make an environmentally positive impact while traveling on their Dream Green Vacation. Entries will be posted to the Coati Travel Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/CoatiTravel, where the twenty entries with the most “likes” will be presented to a panel of travel experts to select the grand prize winner. Entries will be received June 1st through August 31st, 2013, and the winner will be announced October 1st, 2013.



The grand prize vacation package valued at US$10,000 includes:

- A stay at the luxurious Alta Hotel in the coffee hills overlooking San José

- Welcome dinner at Alta’s famed La Luz restaurant

- Three nights at Cayuga’s exotic Lapa Ríos Eco-Lodge on the Osa Peninsula

- One meal package (breakfast, lunch and dinner) per person and nature tours at Lapa Ríos

- Three nights at Cayuga’s top-rated Harmony Hotel on Playa Guiones in Nosara

- Welcome dinner at the Harmony showcasing local, sustainable ingredients

- Domestic air transportation by Nature Air

- Ground transportation and adventure tours by Coati Travel



For more information about the contest and prizes, please visit: www.coatitravel.com.



About Coati Travel

Coati Travel, Central America’s premium travel management company, creates custom travel itineraries in Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Panama that take you to breathtaking destinations, both world-famous and well-kept secrets, throughout the region. Coati Travel creates the amazing adventures and inspiring journeys that you have been dreaming of. Every experience is tailor-made so that your honeymoon, family vacation or personal getaway is as unique as your imagination. www.coatitravel.com



Press inquiries and photography requests:

Elizabeth Entwhistle

liz@coatitravel.com

(262) 442-8523