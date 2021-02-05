New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- The Global Coating Additives Market Research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research to gain critical insights into the landscape of the Coating Additives market. The report offers valuable information about the market on a global and regional scale and is essentially a critical document for stakeholders, investors, businesses, and new entrants. The report sheds light on the key elements of the market, such as market share, market size, trends, demands, products, technological developments, and competitive landscape.



Coatings Additives are solutions that are mixed in paints for the enhanced performance and quality. It is mainly used in construction paints for improving surface effectiveness, resistance, and viscosity. Coating additives have applications in the Architectural segments, Wood & Furniture, Industrial segment, automotive segments, and others. The market is estimated to reach USD 12.74 Billion by 2027 at a significant CAGR of 5.9%, from USD 8.27 Billion in the year 2021.



The report gives an all-inclusive study of the latest scenario pertaining to the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The study assesses the current and future landscape of the business sphere in light of the COVID-19 impact. The report also covers the present and future impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall market.



To get a sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3398



The report provides deep insights into the competitive scenario of the market, including the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, expansion plan, gross profit margins, and global market position. The report also focuses on the strategic alliances of the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, agreements, and corporate deals, among others.



Some of the prominent players of the market are:

AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, Ashland Inc., Arkema SA, BYK-Chemie GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Lonza Group Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and Cabot Corp., among others.



Market Drivers

The market is propelled by the increasing significance of westborne coating, a type of coating additives, as it is beneficial for the environment. Research and development activities and analysis of the current trends are sanctioning the research team, which improves the performance of the paint and creates innovations that are boosting the coating additives market. The market is growing due to enhanced durability, better hiding, and stains resistance of low- to no-VOC coatings with decreased environmental hindrances, binders, and the additives are increasing the performance to meet the end-user demands for coating additives.



The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and a subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, trends, supply and demand dynamics, production and manufacturing landscape, presence of prominent players, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027.



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3398



According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over the key geographical regions of:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Acrylic Coating Additives

Urethane Coating Additives

Metallic Coating Additives

Fluoropolymer Coating Additives

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Architectural Application

Wood & Furniture

Industrial Application

Automotive

Others



Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Solvent-Borne

Water-Borne

Powder-Based



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/coating-additives-market



Regional Analysis

On the basis of regional terminology, the market is distributed amongst North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in terms of revenue and is estimated to see significant growth during the forecast period. The market share in the region is impacted due to the presence of major additive manufacturers in the region. China is the largest exporter of additives due to the availability of cheap raw materials.



Key Offerings of the Report:

A comprehensive 8-year analysis of the Coating Additives market

Deeper insights into the regional bifurcation and growth of the market in the regions

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants

Analysis of drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities

The global Coating Additives market report includes a comprehensive analysis of the top players of the market and their market scope through advanced analytical tools. Tools such as Porter's Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis are used to analyze their growth patterns and market scope for the forecast period of 2020-2027.



Market overview

Global Coating Additives market analysis

Regional analysis of the Coating Additives industry

Market segmentation based on types and applications

Revenue analysis based on types and applications

Market share

Competitive Landscape

Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

Gross Margin and Price Analysis

Refer to the ToC for more information on the chapters of the report.



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3398



Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.



Table of content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Coating Additives Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Coating Additives Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rapid expansion in the Asia Pacific

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for multifunctional additives

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Stringent environmental regulations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Chapter 5. Coating Additives Market By Type Insights & Trends



Continued....



Have a Look at Related Reports:

Plasticizers Industry Growth Rate



Autologous Cell Therapy Industry Revenues



Carbon Black Market Projections



Magnetic Materials Market Top Companies



Vinyl Flooring Market Revenue