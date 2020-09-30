New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- The global Coating Equipment market is forecast to reach USD 25.25 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The size of the coating equipment market is projected to experience a surge in demand due to increased end-use applications in various industries like aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, transport, and construction. An increase in car sales along with an increasing population, a rapid boom in the infrastructure industry, and increased consumer buying power in emerging economies would improve the market.



Continuous advances in coating processes and equipment drive the demand in various applications. The manufacturers are actively undertaking R&D and are designing advanced equipment to meet the needs of customers. New technical innovations enables to accomplish faster coating methods and long-lasting adhesives.



The report is further furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the global COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has changed the market dynamics with disruption in the supply chain, changes in demands and trends, and economic scenario. The report analyses the initial and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the market and offers insights into prospects and remuneration outlook in a post-COVID-19 scenario.



The market is heavily consolidated owing to a large number of global, regional, and local key contenders having already established a significant footing. The key participants dominate the operations in the industry with their extensive geographical coverage and huge production facilities. Players operating in this market are in intense competition in terms of technological innovations, product development, and product pricing. To gain a competitive edge over the other competitors in the industry, the leading players are focusing more on ways to offer products at attractive prices.



Prominent players analyzed in the report are Castolin Eutectic, Praxair S. T. Technology, Inc., J Wagner GmbH, Asahi Sunac Corporation, Anest Iwata, Graco Inc, C Oerlikon Corporation AG, Sata GmbH & Co.Kg, Sulzer Ltd, and Nordson Corporation, among others.



The report covers the profiles of the key contenders and offers an all-inclusive analysis of their business overview, market share, market size, production and manufacturing capacity, value chain analysis, and strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, and brand promotions and product launches among others. It also covers their sales channel and distribution network, along with import/export activities, market presence, product portfolio, and other key factors to offer a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape.



Moreover, the report covers a thorough regional analysis to offer a better understanding of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, presence of prominent players, and import/export ratio.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Coating Equipment market on the basis of Product, Distribution Channel, application, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Specialty coating equipment

Powder coating equipment

Liquid coating equipment



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Wholesale and Distributor Business Trend

Retail Distribution Channel



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Industrial

Others



The key geographical regions analyzed in the report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Objectives of the Coating Equipment Market Report:



Analysis and forecast of the Global Coating Equipment Market by segmentation of the market.

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market.

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape.

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges.

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry.

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans.



