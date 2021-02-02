New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- The Global Coating Equipment Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from USD 16.10 billion in 2019 to reach the valuation of USD 25.25 billion in 2027. Rising demand for the product from different industries, including automotive, aerospace, and construction, is projected to provide a definite room for significant growth in the coming years. The growing construction industry is anticipated to fuel growth due to the increasing population and urbanization.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study:



Castolin Eutectic, Praxair S. T. Technology, Inc., J Wagner GmbH, Asahi Sunac Corporation, Anest Iwata, Graco Inc, C Oerlikon Corporation AG, Sata GmbH & Co.Kg, Sulzer Ltd, and Nordson Corporation, among others.



Here, you can avail sample PDF pages and 30 mins free consultation @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3477



Market Drivers:



The market's reliance on commodity prices is expected to reduce demand over the forecast period. Low fuel costs & relatively inexpensive air fares encourage new fliers and increase the frequency of flying, which is, in turn, driving the aerospace industry. To satisfy customer demand, the aviation industry depends on new aircraft, which is boosting the growth of the market. High population expansion, industrialization, increased demand for automobiles, and increased demand for better-efficient coatings in the region are driving the market growth.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Coating Equipment market on the basis of Product, Distribution Channel, application, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Specialty coating equipment

Powder coating equipment

Liquid coating equipment



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Wholesale and Distributor Business Trend

Retail Distribution Channel



Quick buy @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3477



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Industrial

Others



Regional Landscape:



In 2019, Asia Pacific dominated the market, with a 40.33% share. The booming construction sector in the Asia Pacific region, along with infrastructure development, is expected to be the main factor for the product market in the coming years. Attributed to the prevalence of high-tech and established industries in this area, North America, led by the U.S. coating equipment market, holds a significant market share. Europe is expected to meet high demands as coatings have matured over time due to the growth of consumption. Germany dominates the area is the center point of the automotive industry due to the increasing demand in the Coating Equipment market in various automotive components to prevent them from abrasion and damage & repair.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Coating Equipment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Coating Equipment Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued…



Any Query or Discount? Ask our Expert @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3477



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry, please connect with us, and our team will make sure the report is customized according to your requirements.



Read More:



Insect Protein Market Research Methodology



Battery Additives Market Demand Strategy



Quantum Dots Display Market Statistics



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry, please connect with us, and our team will make sure the report is customized according to your requirements.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.