Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants and Elastomers (CASE) Applications to Drive Polyester Polyols Demand Growth

Polyester Polyols is key rigid polyurethane (PU) foam raw material manufactured by the poly-condensation reaction of carboxylic acids and polyhydroxyl compounds. Aromatic diacids, aliphatic diacids or caprolactone are precursors of the polyester polyols. Polyester polyols are preferred over polyether polyols in some rigid foam applications owing to their low prices and excellent flame retardant properties. Aliphatic polyester polyols and aromatic polyester polyols are two major types of polyester polyols. Applications of polyester polyols include foam, panel & boards, coatings, adhesives & sealants, elastomers and others of which polyurethane elastomers account for the largest share in non-foam application of the polyester polyols.



Covestro, BASF, COIM Group, Invista, etc. are some of the global manufactures involved in the production of polyester polyols. In terms of production, China leads the pack with companies including Huada Chemical Group, Huafeng Group, Xuchuan Chemical Company, etc. amongst many other major manufacturers. The global polyester polyols market is by China which accounts for over 40% of global consumption. Overall, the polyester polyols industry has been witnessing newer manufacturing routes. Companies have been developing new processes for manufacturing polyester polyols especially from bio-based resources or recycled materials like r-PET or DMT.



Prismane Consulting's Polyester Polyols Market report includes historic and current market situation of Polyester Polyols across several end-use industries. Polyester Polyols Production capacity expansions, force-majeure, de-bottlenecks, plant shutdowns and new product developments have been considered in the report. According to Prismane Consulting's Engineering Plastics and Polyester Polyols Market model, Polyester Polyols global demand is anticipated to grow at an average rate of over 3-4% per year through 2030.



The Polyester Polyols Market Study Report 2020 describes the global Polyester Polyols market, with focus on the country, product types and application scenarios. The study provides:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review



- Demand-Supply Balance & Market Analysis

- Polyester Polyols Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Polyester Polyols Production Capacity, Apparent Production, Regional and country level demand-supply

- Demand Composition, by Applications

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



