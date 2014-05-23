Coaxial Cable Market at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Coaxial cables with a market share of 59.2% in 2012. Mexico and Canada are expected to see significant growth for coaxial cables because of rising investments in telecom, broadband and broadcasting sectors for improving communication infrastructure.



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In terms of applications, the video distribution segment is expected to remain the fastest growing segment for the North America coaxial cables market. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% through the estimated period of 2012 - 2018. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to growing popularity of Video-on-Demand (VoD), Internet Protocol and Over-the-Top (OTT) services to access high definition videos over home interconnected devices.



Coaxial cables are widely used in data communication and in manufacturing of communication equipment and devices. End-users for coaxial cables include CATV companies, internet service providers, telephone service providers, military and aerospace industry, system integrators, construction industry and communication equipment manufacturers for medical, marine, automobile and other industries. Internet service providers are the largest end-user segment of coaxial cables in North America. This segment is expected to maintain its dominating position due to growing number of IPTV and internet service providers in the region through the estimated period.



The North America coaxial cable industry looks very competitive with large number of multinational and domestic manufacturers. No single player has a stronghold on this market and the top five players accounted for about 55% of the overall market share. Some key manufacturers of coaxial cable in North America include TE Connectivity, General Cable, LS Cable and Systems, Belden, Amphenol and Coleman.



The North America coaxial cable market is segmented as below:



North America Coaxial Cable Market

By application

Video distribution

Radio Frequency (RF) transfer

Internet data transfer



By end-user

CATV companies

System integrators

Military and aerospace

Telephone service providers

Internet service providers

Construction industry

Other (Medical, Marine, Automobile and other OEMs)



By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico



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