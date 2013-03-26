Cobalt International Energy, Inc. Investigation Alert: Long Term Investors in NYSE:CIE Should Contact the Shareholders Foundation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- A stock price drop in late 2011 prompted an investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in NYSE:CIE shares concerning whether certain directors and officers of Cobalt International Energy, Inc. breached of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Cobalt International Energy officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Shares of Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE) grew from slightly below $13 in early 2011 to as high as $16.64 per share in April 2011. NYSE:CIE shares declined over the next months rapidly to as low as $7.71 per share in late September 2011.



