Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE) Former Employee Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of former employees of Cobalt International Energy, Inc., who are current or former participants in the Cobalt International Energy Employee Stock Bonus Plan and/or currently hold NYSE:CIE shares, concerning potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty was announced.



Former employees of Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE), who are current or former participants in the Cobalt International Energy Employee Stock Bonus Plan and/or those who currently hold NYSE:CIE shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc. at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the investigation by a law firm certain employees of Cobalt International Energy, Inc. may be eligible to file a complaint for putting stock options at risk if they can prove their employer violated its fiduciary duty to them. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain Cobalt International Energy officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company.



Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE) reported that its Net Loss increased from $71.60 million in 2008 to $133.64 million in 2011.



Shares of Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE) grew from as low as $7.77 per share in October 2011 to as high as $34.03 per share in February 2012. Since then NYSE:CIE declined to as low as $19.97 per share in November 2012.



On January 25, 2013, NYSE:CIE shares closed at $24.47 per share, which is significantly below its current 52 week High.



Those who are former employees of Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE), who are current or former participants in the Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE. Employee Stock Bonus Plan and/or those who currently hold NYSE:CIE shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com