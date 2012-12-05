Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE) concerning whether certain directors and officers of Cobalt International Energy, Inc. breached of fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Cobalt International Energy officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE) reported that its Net Loss increased from $71.60 million in 2008 to $133.64 million in 2011.



Shares of Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE) grew from as low as $7.77 per share in October 2011 to as high as $34.03 per share in February 2012. Since then NYSE:CIE declined to as low as $19.97 per share in November 2012.



On December 4, 2012, NYSE:CIE shares closed at $23.78 per share, which is significantly below its current 52 week High of $36.51 per share.



