Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE) Investor Investigation of Potential Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE) shares over potential securities laws violations by Cobalt Intl Energy and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE) and currently hold any of those NYSE:CIE shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE) concerning whether certain statements regarding Cobalt International Energy’s business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Cobalt International Energy, Inc. reported that its Net Loss increased from $71.60 million in 2008 to $283.00 million in 2012. Shares of Cobalt International Energy, Inc. traded in 2012 as high as $34.03 per share and as high as $30.20 per share in August 2013. Since then NYSE:CIE shares declined from over $30 to as low as $15.74 per share on December 16, 2013.



Those who are current long term investors in Cobalt International Energy, Inc. shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com