Cobas Launches Voodoo Sealing Tape

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- There's no need to stick pins in dolls or daub a skull on your face in a bid to eliminate the risk of household leaks and drips when all of your fears can be allayed with the launch of the magical new Voodoo sealing tape for plumbing fittings.



The stylish and eye-catching branding for the new product has been created by award-winning Midlands designer Martin Hyde and features an iconic Haitian witch doctor in top hat against a hypnotic purple and black swirl, helping it to stand out on the shelves from inferior plumbing joint tapes in their bland white holders.



Voodoo tape is new to the Cobas UK Ltd range and is a high density tape that only requires wrapping twice around a fitting, whereas older and inferior tapes can require up to six wraps and are susceptible to stringing and snapping.



Taping up radiator fittings and other plumbing products helps to create a seal between threads and the thicker compactness of Voodoo tape guarantees a leak-free finish every time.



The economical tape goes further saving money for both tradesmen and their customers and helps align the threads on a fitting as they are tightened together for a watertight finish.



About Cobas UK Ltd

Cobas UK Ltd have over 40 years experience in the sealing sector and provide jointing tapes to a number of water companies throughout the country. The company's reputation for producing high quality products means that they are also used by such high profile clients as the Royal Navy and Ford, where attention to detail is a must.

Cobas UK have solutions for metal/ptfe anti seize tapes, compounds and bearing polymers for all industries.



So there's no need to conjure up a witch doctor when your plumbing engineer rely on the magical sealing properties of Cobas Voodoo tape every time. It's super tape, not supernatural.



Cobas Ltd are located at 16 Minster Gardens, Nottingham, NG16 2AT. For more information, please visit http://cobasuk.com/ or contact Tracey at 01773 719922 and sales@cobasuk.com