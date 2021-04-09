Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- Market Size – USD 680.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 38.5%, Market Trends –Growing demand for cobots in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic



The global cobots Market is expected to reach USD 9342.8 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Cobots or Collaborative robots are revolutionizing the human-robot interactions in various end-user industries, including automotive manufacturing, electronics, food & beverage, plastics & polymers, furniture & equipment, healthcare, and logistics industries, among others. Cobots help by functioning side-by-side the human workforce, thereby reducing cost, time, and floor space when compared to traditional robots. Cobots find extensive usage in applications that require precision and helps in achieving a faster return on investment (ROI).



Request for a sample report here@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/65



Key Highlights From The Report



By payload, above 10 Kg payload capacity is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 39.7% in the forecast period. 10kg payload cobots possess the capability to manage higher tasks with better precision, dependability, and consistency, as well as in the manufacturing process involving heavier weight.

The market in the European region contributed to the largest market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 37.2% in the forecast period. The market dominance of Europe is owing to the growth of various end-user industries in the region, such as automotive, logistics, and healthcare, among others. Further, better and effective optimization in the manufacturing sector due to workplace automation is another significant trend driving the market demand in the region.

Key participants include FANUC, Aubo Robotics, Universal Robots, Yaskawa, KUKA, Techman Robot, Precise Automation, ABB, Rethink Robotics, and Doosan Robotics, among others.

In November 2019, FANUC America, a leading market player, introduced an innovative line of cobots for arc welding operations. It is developed to work safely along with humans without the requirement of cost-prohibitive guarding.



Cobots Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global Infection Control Market on the basis of payload capacity, application, end-users, and region:



Payload Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Less than 5 Kg

5 Kg to 10 Kg

Above 10 Kg



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Handling

Assembling & Disassembling

Dispensing

Welding & Soldering

Processing

Others



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Electronics

Plastics & Polymers

Furniture & Equipment

Metals & Machining

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Others



Key Regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/65



Key Objectives of the Cobots Market Report:



Analysis and forecast of the Global Cobots Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cobots Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cobots Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Escalating demand for cobots in the logistics sector

4.2.2.2. Growing investment in automation in end-user industries

4.2.2.3. Growing demand for cobots in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic

4.2.2.4. Higher return on investment (ROI)

4.2.2.5. Advent of industry 4.0

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive capital requirement

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Cobots Market By Payload Capacity Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Payload Capacity Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Less than 5 Kg

5.1.2. 5 Kg to 10 Kg

5.1.3. Above 10 Kg



CONTINUED..!!



To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cobots-market



Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure your queries are solved, and the report is customized to meet your requirements.



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-cobots-market