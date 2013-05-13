"Coca-Cola Co, the in Soft Drinks (World)" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- The Coca-Cola Company slightly underperformed the world's soft drinks market amid the recession in Western Europe and slow economic recovery in the US. It is actively expanding in low calorie carbonates to retain consumers and widening the use of natural sweeteners in its beverages. The part acquisition of Aujan will help TCCC to accelerate its expansion into the Middle East and Africa region and the full takeover of Innocent is likely to boost its position in premium juice in Western Europe.
Euromonitor International's Coca-Cola Co, The in Soft Drinks (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in theSoft Drinks industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Fruit/Vegetable Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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