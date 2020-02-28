Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- Worldwide Market Reports added a new report "Cocktail Market: Asia-Pacific Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2018–2026? in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting.



In this report, the Asia-Pacific Cocktail market is valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2026.



Cocktail refers to an alcoholic drink, which consists gin, brandy, vodka, whiskey, tequila, or rum mixed with other ingredients such as fruit juice, cream, honey, milk, sugar, herbs, or other flavorings.



Increase in cocktail consumption owing to rise in disposable income and change in lifestyle drives the growth of the market. In addition, availability of vegetable & botanical cocktails is the major driver of the Asia-Pacific cocktail market.

Asia-Pacific Cocktail market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer;

The top players including-

Liquor, Bols, Captainmorgan, Kitchn, SIAM WINERY, Cointreau, Belvedere, Rio Wine, Snake Oil Cocktail Company, Miami Cocktail Co.



On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K MT), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/MT), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Long Drink

Shont Drink



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume (K MT), market share and growth rate of Cocktail for each application, including

Wedding

Cocktail Party

Backyard BBQ

Others



Geographically, this report split Asia-Pacific into several key Regions, with sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Cocktail for these regions, from 2018 to 2026 (forecast), including

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

India

Southeast Asia

Australia



Table of Contents



Asia-Pacific Cocktail Market Report 2017

1 Cocktail Overview

2 Asia-Pacific Cocktail Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

3 China Cocktail (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4 Japan Cocktail (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

5 South Korea Cocktail (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

6 Taiwan Cocktail (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

7 India Cocktail (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

8 Southeast Asia Cocktail (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

9 Australia Cocktail (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

10 Asia-Pacific Cocktail Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

11 Cocktail Manufacturing Cost Analysis

12 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

13 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

14 Market Effect Factors Analysis

15 Asia-Pacific Cocktail Market Forecast (2017-2022)



