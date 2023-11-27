NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2023 -- Latest business intelligence report released on Global Cocoa and Chocolate Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Cocoa and Chocolate market outlook.



List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis: Nestle (Switzerland), Mars (United States), ADM (United States), Cargill (United States), Cocoa Processing Company (Ghana), Mondelez International (United States), Meiji Holding Co. Ltd. (Japan), The Hershey Company (United States), Ferrero International (Italy) and Olam Group (Singapore).



Brief Overview on Cocoa and Chocolate:

Cocoa and Chocolates are a product which is made from the beans of the cocoa pod. Cocoa and chocolate is used for making a various food products. It gives immense natural taste to the person. Although cocoa and chocolate are made from the same beans of tree; there is a difference in extracting, and the components between them. Chocolate is the fermentation of cocoa beans to produce microorganisms and accelerate many nutrients in cocoa beans for maximum efficiency. After cocoa beans dried for longer storage, these dry cocoa beans are then heated and peeled off to reduce their stinginess before grinding to get a liquid that we call chocolate. Cocoa and Chocolate both monounsaturated and saturated fatty acids as quality fats. Some part of this Chocolate liquid consists of cocoa oil, as known cocoa butter.



Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand Of Plant-Based Food Among Consumers, Demand of Various Cocoa and Chocolate Flavored Desserts and Demand in Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals Industry



Opportunities:

Growing Demand In Various Type Of Flavors In Cocoa and Chocolate and Increasing Number Of Bakeries, Hotel and Restaurants



Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Taste Preferences of Consumers Related Food and Beverages, Increasing Demand in Variety Dishes Making in Hotel, Restaurants and Bakeries and Rising Health Awareness among Consumers



Challenges:

Unfavorable Climate Condition For Cocoa Tree Plantation, Limited Harvesting Of Cocoa Plants and Fluctuation in the Price of Raw Materials



Segmentation of the Global Cocoa and Chocolate Market:

by Application (Commercial, Residential), Chocolate Type (Dark Chocolate, Semisweet Chocolate, Bittersweet Chocolate, Unsweetened Chocolate, Other), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Packaging (Pouch, Box, Bottle, Container, Other), Cocoa Type (Dutch Process Cocoa, Natural Cocoa, Black Cocoa, Cocoa Butter) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2028



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2017-2022

The base year for estimation – 2022

Estimated Year – 2023

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2028 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Cocoa and Chocolate Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Cocoa and Chocolate market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cocoa and Chocolate market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2027

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



