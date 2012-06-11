"Cocoa and Chocolate Products - Global" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- This market research report package offers an in-depth perspective on the actual market situation, trends and future outlook for cocoa and chocolate products in global markets.



The global market analysis package includes the following countries:

Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Senegal, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Sweden, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay and Vietnam



The analysis package provides essential market information for decision-makers including:



- Overall market value for cocoa and chocolate products by country

- Overall market volume for cocoa and chocolate products by country

- Market value and volume for cocoa and chocolate products by type (cocoa butter, defatted cocoa paste, not defatted cocoa paste, sweetened cocoa powder, unsweetened cocoa powder, other chocolate and cocoa products)

- Product prices

- Forecasts and future outlook of the market

- Country overview, macroeconomic indicators and indicators of doing business



These market analyses answer to questions such as:



- What is the size of the cocoa and chocolate product market in different countries?

- How is the market divided into different types of products? Which products are growing fast?

- How the market has been developing? How does the future look like?

- What is the potential for the market?

- How the indicators of doing business look like? For example, how easily the contracts are being enforced, or what is the inflation rate and how is it developing?



