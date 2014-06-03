Coconuggets: Renowned Musician's New Book Offers 10 Secrets to Success in a 'Coconut Shell'; Poised to Help Thousands Achieve Their Dreams

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Having played on stage or in studios with artists including Rod Stewart, Shania Twain and Ray Stevens, Robin Ruddy is one of the few who can confidently admit to having achieved her dream goals. However, she also fully understands that millions struggle in silence and can only fantasize about the life they really want. Compiling ten tips for success into a coconut shell so that anyone can digest them, Ruddy is delighted to announce the launch of her new book.



‘Coconuggets: 10 Secrets To Success in a Coconut Shell’ uses a wholly-unique narrative and brand to help anyone not only figure out their direction in life, but pursue it with gusto.



Synopsis:



Coconuggets is a motivational inspirational book written in a parable style.



The story unveils secrets to success through Tarry the Tortoise's journey in his quest to reach Prosperity Island.



This book will benefit anyone who is interested in achieving more in their lives, whether it be money, love or happiness. You too, can reach Prosperity Island if you follow the simple steps that Tarry took.



“I’ve always loved self-help books and, while travelling to Hawaii for a gig many years ago, I got the idea for a book of my own. After starting to compose it on a spiral-bound notebook, life took over and the book was committed to the storage shelf for a while,” says Ruddy. “However, many years later I decided to complete it and also collaborate with Kevin Walters who provided the wonderful illustrations. Fusing the book idea with my Miami upbringing – the very apt ‘Coconuggets’ brand and book have launched!”



Continuing, “It will suit many different situations – particularly for those who have a dream that they are unsure of how to pursue, or those who have put their dreams on the backburner and now want to tackle them. Of course, it also makes a great gift for a graduate or anyone about to embark on life’s next chapter – no matter what their age.”



To date, the book has garnered rave reviews. For example, author David Ross comments, “With this charming story about self-empowerment, Ruddy deftly equips readers with easily understandable tools to help solve problems so they can start moving from The Isle of Confusion to Prosperity Island. Designed for all ages, but should be required reading for young minds.”



Kellie-Poulsen-Grill adds, “This charming story takes you on a unique journey as you learn the art of never giving up, and finding and conquering your dreams. It is a magical read that will transform your life and increase your bank account!”



‘Coconuggets: 10 Secrets To Success in a Coconut Shell’, published by Parlor Press, is available now: http://amzn.to/1np4OgN.



For more information, visit the brand’s official website: http://www.coconuggets.net.



About Robin Ruddy

Robin Ruddy is an award winning Musician/Songwriter/Producer/Author in Nashville, Tennessee, who has earned recognition for her performance on the Grammy Award Winning Beautiful Dreamer–Songs of Stephen Foster album.



As a multi-instrumentalist pedal steel, banjo, guitar, and dobro player, Ruddy has toured 26 countries with Rod Stewart, Shania Twain, Ray Stevens, and Lynn Anderson.



As an Author, she offers her unique insights on the principles of success that propelled her toward her many achievements