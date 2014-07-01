Coconut Grove Realty Sees Increase in Price of Coconut Grove Properties

Pinellas, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Prices are on the rise in South Florida, and Coconut Grove Realty expects this to continue with the improving economic situation in the state.



The Miami Association of Realtors said in a statement that the Miami real estate market has continued to perform well as demand remains strong.



In Miami-Dade, the price of an average single family home rose by 21.4 percent in May this year, and 5.6 percent as compared to prices in April. The Miami Realtors Residential Board of Governors says that this is due to a surge in the demand for high end houses in the market.



The Miami Association of Realtors also said that the median sales price of a single family home in Miami-Dade Country climbed by 12.6 percent in May this year, and up by 2.9 percent from April this year.



Coconut Grove Realty says the trend will affect other nearby areas like Coconut Grove, one of the most popular bayside villages in Florida.



This despite a slowdown in the residential market in Coconut Grove last year after reports surfaced about the contaminated soil around the area’s parks. In September, it was reported that Coconut Grove real estate sales dipped by 40 percent due to the news.



