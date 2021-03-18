Coconut Milk Market Growth to Be Worth USD 1.12 Billion by 2027 : Reports and Data

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Rising demand for coconut milk in the personal care & cosmetics industries and coconut milk as an alternative to cow milk & other animal milk are creating enforcement in the market.



Market Size – USD 638.6 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trends – Growing usage of marine sources of Coconut Milk in animal feed & food nutrients production



The Global Coconut Milk Market is projected to reach USD 1.12 Billion by 2027. The Coconut Milk market is fueled by the rising usage of the healthy alternatives of the cow & other animal milk products. Also, many health benefits of using coconut milk in food & beverage and the personal care products are propelling the market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for bio-based cosmetics anticipated opening new growth opportunities for the target market. Also, the rising incidence of obesity, chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart diseases, and other health-related issues are expected to increase demand for the product over the forecast period.



Key participants include Anthony's Goods, Bramble Berry Inc., Enerhealth, King Arthur Flour Company, Inc., Nestlé Inc., Grace Foods Canada Inc., Thai Agri Foods, M&S Food Industries, Celebes Coconut Corporation, and Fresh Fruit Ingredients Inc., among others.



Coconut milk nutrition, coconut milk calories, coconut milk cholesterol, coconut milk recipes, coconut milk for hair, other additives substituents like oat milk, silk almond milk, soy milk, skim milk, cow milk, sweetened coconut milk nutrition, unsweetened coconut milk nutrition, unsweetened vanilla almond milk nutrition, coconut cream nutrition, and canned coconut milk calories, to name a few are some of the most crucial corresponding factors and topics that have been influencing the market growth in many ways, have been additionally discussed in details in the report.



Furthermore, the positive demand for beverages, such as coffee and tea substituting cow or animal milk, is projected to create a potential opportunity for industry growth. Besides, increasing demand from the personal care sector for manufacturing skin and personal care products such as body scrubs, face cream, and body creams is estimated to fuel market growth.



The COVID-19 impact:



The COVID-19 pandemic has created endless disruptions to the manufacturing or production industries due to a shortage of resources in different parts of the world. The leading players in the industry are skeptical about the market's future and try to redesign their strategies to support the challenge. The pandemic had a serious impact on the distribution chains as a result of regular lockdowns. The manufacturing industries have been disrupted due to reduced available human resources. The companies are incorporating different techniques to increase the production volume and trying to develop innovative solutions at an affordable price, which can meet customer requirements at a much lower cost.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global on the basis of nutritional components, form, end-use verticals, and region:



Nutritional Components Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Vitamin C

Minerals

Phytonutrients



Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Powder

Liquid



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Personal Care & Cosmetics

Dairy & Frozen Foods

Bakery & Confectionary

Pharmaceuticals

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Rest of LATAM



Further key findings from the report suggest



The growing cosmetic demand due to its highly competitive nature is encouraging manufacturers to introduce new and innovative cosmetics, which, in turn, is contributing to the accelerated growth of this segment.



An increase in awareness amongst health-conscious people for the use of coconut milk due to its high nutritional attributes is driving the market demand. Therefore, a significant contributor to the consumption of coconut sugar is the mineral composition, which generated significant revenue for the market.



Coconut milk is quite healthier owing to its nutritional attributes, which include Vitamin C, minerals such as potassium, iron, zinc, and phosphorus, and phytonutrients such as flavonoids, antioxidants, polyphenols, and anthocyanidin.



In October 2019, Nutiva launched Organic MCT Creamer, a powdered, plant-based creamer packed with the benefits of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs). It is crafted with Nutiva Organic MCT Powder, coconut milk powder, and a touch of coconut sugar.



In August 2019, Cambridge Commodities Limited (CCL) acquired Earth Circle intending to expand the Cambridge footprint into the American market, focusing on organic superfoods and coconut-based products to combine and complement the vast ingredients at Cambridge Commodities.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Coconut Milk Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



…..



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Anthony's Goods

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Technology Insights

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.2. Bramble Berry Inc.

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Technology Insights

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.3. Enerhealth

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Technology Insights

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.4. King Arthur Flour Company, Inc.

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Technology Insights

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.5. Nestlé Inc.

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Technology Insights

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.6. Grace Foods Canada Inc.

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Technology Insights

10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.7. Thai Agri Foods

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Technology Insights

10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued….



