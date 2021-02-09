Coconut Milk Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Major Manufactures and Forecast to 2027 : Anthony's Goods, Bramble Berry Inc., Enerhealth, Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- The food and beverage industry has seen diverse advancements in the way a product is sourced, manufactured, and delivered to consumers with improved quality and extended shelf life. Coconut milk is derived from the grated white flesh of coconut when soaked in the water for few hours and then squeezed to get the liquid. It is available in different densities as the squeezing process continues to give first, second and third extract. According to a study done by Reports and Data, the global coconut milk market valued at USD 638.6 million in 2019 and is escalating at an average annual growth rate of 7.2%. It is expected to face a push from demand in western countries and register USD 1.12 billion by the end of the forecast period.



Key participants include Anthony's Goods, Bramble Berry Inc., Enerhealth, King Arthur Flour Company, Inc., Nestlé Inc., Grace Foods Canada Inc., Thai Agri Foods, M&S Food Industries, Celebes Coconut Corporation, and Fresh Fruit Ingredients Inc., among others.



Market Drivers



The emerging awareness regarding the overall benefits of vitamin- and mineral-rich coconut milk among huge populations by the television advertisements has positively driven the market growth. The inclusion of coconut milk in cosmetics and skincare products, including body lotions, scrubs, and face cream, has further led to the adoption in the body care industry. Coconut milk has a high content of Vitamin C that improves the flexibility of skin and does not allow sagging and wrinkles to appear easily. Immense upsurge as a drinking alternative to conventional cow and buffalo milk and increased prevalence of dairy allergies in people will likely shift focus to organically sourced almond milk, soy milk, and flavor-rich coconut milk that has a high-calorie content.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global on the basis of nutritional components, form, end-use verticals, and region:



Nutritional Components Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Vitamin C

Minerals

Phytonutrients



Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Powder

Liquid



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Personal Care & Cosmetics

Dairy & Frozen Foods

Bakery & Confectionary

Pharmaceuticals

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Rest of LATAM



Regional Analysis



The Asia Pacific occupied a significant market share in the past and is expected to show constant growth with the growing consumer base in India, Vietnam, and Indonesia. North America will potentially grow at a CAGR of 7.8% due to impressive adoption in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. The flourishing research facilities in these regions will contribute to future growth.



