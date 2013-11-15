Coconut-Oil-Benefit.com Releases New Editorials on the Benefits of Coconut Oil for Acne

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Acne, while not hazardous to an individual’s health, can be devastating to their confidence and self image. There is no shortage of companies willing to exploit the fear and discomfort caused by acne to sell products that claim to manage the problem while making it worse with harsh abrasive chemicals. Acne is one of the few instances in which natural remedies are clinically superior, and one natural product that has proven effective is coconut oil. Coconut Oil Benefit is a site dedicated to detailing the remarkable effects of this versatile substance, and has published new material on the use of coconut oil for acne.



The site explains the problems that people with acne encounter and systematically describes the properties of Coconut Oil that make it an ideal countermeasure to many symptoms, as well as being effective in combating the underlying causes.



While the website is keen to establish that coconut oil is neither a miracle cure nor an overnight solution, it does describe the benefits as significant and encourages sufferers to use the supplement to this end.



For those interested in purchasing coconut oil the site provides a list of recommended sellers to ensure readers can quickly get access to high quality, authentic product at competitive prices.



A spokesperson for Coconut Oil Benefit explained, “Coconut oil has been used as a natural remedy in the treatment of acne in many regions where coconuts are indigenous for centuries. The oil promotes the healing and rejuvenation of the skin while also proving an excellent exfoliant, driving grime from the skin and insulating pores against further atmospheric pollutants. As such, visible acne can be reduced significantly in a matter of weeks, including black heads, white heads and nodules. We provide free advice on how best to employ Coconut oil to improve the quality of skin.”



About Coconut Oil Benefit

Coconut Oil Benefit is an online resource center for the benefits and applications of coconut oil in treating common health conditions and causes of self consciousness. The site is broken down into treatment areas wherein the positive effects of coconut oil along with recommended usage plans are broken down in order for readers to get the best benefit from this rich natural supplement. For more information please visit: http://coconut-oil-benefit.com/