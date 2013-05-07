Coconut Oil Does It Really Work

Preston, Lancashire -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Coconut oil is seemingly making a strong comeback. Although an age-old remedy, it took a backburner due to bad press suggesting that it would block arteries and promote heart disease. However, pure coconut oil is back in the limelight, with thanks largely, to a large group of celebrity supporters. This loyal band of followers include supermodel Miranda Kerr who adds advocates that coconut oil is her beauty secret and consumes up to four tablespoons per day; Hollywood actress and director Angelina Jolie has been known to begin each morning with a spoonful of coconut oil; health conscience Gwyneth Paltrow applies the oil onto her skin as a brilliant moisturiser; another supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who attributes her glowing complexion to the organic benefits of coconut oil as a skincare product; and movie star Jennifer Anniston, a devoted fan due to its weight loss and metabolism boosting properties.



Its revival appears to stem from the research of Dr. Weston Price who observed that South Sea Islander’s consumed large amounts of coconut oil in the diet, and incidentally suffered the lowest amount of heart disease. In addition to this, Dr Price also noted that the Islander’s exhibited a strong resilience to disease due to a heightened immune system; displayed strong, beautiful teeth; were highly fertile; remained vitality right into old age; and women had strikingly luminous skin and youthful appearances.



More recently, unrefined virgin coconut oil has been credited for its possible uses in treating Alzheimer’s disease. The causes of this neurodegenerative disease leading to memory losses, mood alterations and an inability to carry out everyday tasks are thought to be multi-factorial and no one single cause has been identified. However, new treatments are thought to ease the symptoms of the disease, making it easier for the sufferers and their families/carers. In line with this, coconut oil’s high polyphenol content has been found to have antioxidant properties. This entails that coconut oil could reduce free-radical production which is thought to cause extensive damage in Alzheimer’s and other tissue degenerative diseases.



Additionally, coconut oil produces particularly large quantities of ketone bodies when the fats in the oil are digested. These ketone bodies can serve to provide nourishment and energy in the brain when other resources are low. This occurs during low glucose levels and energy is needed for nerve cell survival and synaptic activity underlying learning and memory. In order to do this, the brain breaks down fats to produce ketone bodies, such as the fat found in coconut oil.



Adding to this, coconut oil has been found to be far lower than the vast majority of other types of oil in omega-6 linoleic acid, a polyunsaturated fat which has been linked to causes of mortality such as cardiovascular disease. Thus, instead of promoting cardiovascular disease, the saturated fats in coconut oil could potentially lower the risk of developing various heart problems. Supplementing the diet with small levels of coconut oil has also been found to improve mitochondrial function and lower insulin resistance, a result which could exponentially help with the prevention and treatment of diabetes type II and potentially type III also.



The science behind coconut oil is becoming more prominent, and not only are case studies beginning to show improvements in the cognitive abilities of Alzheimer's after supplementing with coconut oil, but these improvements are also transcending into the patient's quality of life such as a lessening of depression or becoming more increasingly aware of surrounding than before. These can have massive repercussions for anybody in a similar situation, or for those who want help trying to avoid it.