Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- While many health food stores and online retailers are offering coconut oil as a weight loss supplement, the truth is that unrefined coconut oil can actually cause weight gain due to a high amount of fat contained therein. In order for coconut oil to produce weight loss, it must be refined to pure MCT weight loss oil, a natural fat that actually stimulates weight loss in as little as 30 minutes after consumption. Diet Doc has refined its MCT oil to a 100 percent purity level, isolating only MCT (medium chain triglycerides) for maximum weight loss potential. Pure MCT oil has been called a fatless fat by scientists, defying the common perception that all fats make people fat.



Diet Doc's Medical Director, Dr. Nashant Rao reminds clients that "Much of the oil being advertised as a fast weight loss aid is mislabeled and actually hinders results due to an extremely high fat content. Diet Doc's MCT oil is refined for maximum purity to provide real results." Coconut oil that is marketed for dieting that has not undergone MCT refinement will not facilitate any results; in fact, coconut oil is extremely fatty and will cause rapid weight gain if not refined into MCT oil. This concentrated MCT oil is flavorless, so it can be added to many foods, like vinaigrette, or used as cooking oil without changing the taste of the food being eaten.



Diet Doc offers only pure MCT oil, not fatty coconut oil. In removing the palmitic acid and other negative elements present in coconut oil, the extraction separates the medium-chain fatty acids. The end product is concentrated in 8-carbon length caprylic acid and 10-carbon length capric acid in a blended ratio of approximately 2 to 1. Glycerin removed in the initial extraction is returned and used to esterify the MCTs. The resulting oil is referred to as a "fatless fat" by scientists. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition released studies suggesting that small changes in the quality of fat intake can be useful to enhance results. This means ingesting high quality fats like Diet Doc's MCT oil lieu of high fat unrefined oil. Studies have shown that consumption of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) leads to greater energy expenditure than that of long-chain triglycerides. MCT consumption may be useful for weight management and MCT can be successfully included in a diet. Diet Doc recommends high quality MCT oil to anyone interested in losing weight without compromising health and nutrition.



Patients adhering to a Diet Doc hCG diet plan can benefit fundamentally from the inclusion of pure MCT oil into their diet. The normal recommended consumption amount is one tablespoon daily. Patients can add MCT oil to salad dressings, use it to cook with, or even add to their daily weight loss shakes. MCT oil is proven beneficial to aid an hCG diet by replacing harmful dietary fat with nutritious medium chain triglycerides, the fatless fat. In doing this, patients remain healthy, as fat is necessary in any nutrition plan, yet consume fat that actually causes the body to enter thermogenesis and shed extra pounds. Diet Doc’s MCT oil is available with rush delivery, shipped directly to clients’ doors, and also is included in all new patient hCG diet packages. Dieters beginning their prescription hCG diet plans receive their package with overnight delivery, and with all essential diet tools inside, including the miracle weight loss aid, pure MCT oil.



