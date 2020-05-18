Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Coconut Powder Market (Type - Inorganic Coconut Powder, and Organic Coconut Powder; Distribution Channel - Supermarket and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Specialist Retailers): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." According to the report, the global coconut powder market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Coconut powder is generally used in sprinkled into desserts, curries, muesli mixes, or in the rice dishes, cake mixes. It has a naturally sweet taste of coconut which works especially well in Thai cuisine. Coconut powder is meant to be a very fine powder, like a flour. To use, reconstitute in water. It is made by evaporating coconut milk. This is good to have on hand if you cook Asian just often enough that you are going to get caught without coconut milk.



Rising Awareness of the Health Benefits of Coconuts Among the Consumers



The coconut powder market is health benefits such as the growing utilization of blood glucose and insulin secretion and improvement in heart health due to the fatty acid supplied to the body. Moreover, the rising awareness of the health benefits of coconuts among the consumers is also expected to drive the coconut powder market. However, less awareness within the ruler people about the health benefits of coconut powder and the unavailability of powder in various places is anticipated to restrict the growth of the coconut powder market. Nonetheless, Rising awareness within the people is owing to the campaigns conducted by major players is estimated to create a new opportunity for the global coconut powder market.



Asia Pacific is Anticipated to Be the Fastest-Growing Region



On the basis of region, the global coconut powder market is bifurcated into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region within the projected years owing to the widespread use of coconut powder in various cuisines and abundant production of coconut in the region. As an example, Asia Pacific held for 82.6% of the global coconut production according to FAO, in 2017. The Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share for the global coconut powder market in 2018 owing to the rising popularity of Asian cuisines, and the Asian dishes contain coconut powder as one of the key ingredients.



