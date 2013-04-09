Cocooning: Consumer and Innovation Trends - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Cocooning: Consumer and Innovation Trends" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Consumers are using their homes as a base for comfort, safety, and heightened enjoyment, as well as viewing their homes as a safe retreat. This is a pertinent enabler in promoting product usage in the home environment (reinforcing usage relevance and providing more creative usage tips).
Report Scope
- Pinpoints key marketing and innovation "platforms" that can be employed to entice new product trial and shows how they relate to "on-trend" examples.
- Uses a unique blend of consumer and innovation insight to show how consumers' desire for cocooning can be met.
- Contains examples from across the food, non-alcoholic drinks, alcoholic drinks, personal care, household care, packaging, and retail spaces.
- Contains exclusive segmentation using proprietary research to identify a consumer group, hardcore cocooners, allowing for more effective targeting.
Report Highlights
Consumers are increasingly value-conscious, with 67% questioning what value means to them since the economic downturn. Visits to salons, takeaways, and restaurants are all out-of-home activities that consumers have cut back on, owing to the continued global financial crisis.
Consumers want their home to reflect themselves and 56% state that compliments about their home create feelings of pride. They are also cooking at home more, with the majority, 63%, stating that they enjoy cooking and or preparing food.
Keywords: pubs, bars, restaurants, meal deals, packaging, innovation, online, cocooning, at home, retail, off-trade, off trade, on-trade, on trade, take-home, take home, take-out, take-outs, takeaways, spa, salon, online, foodservice, alcohol, premix spirits, ready meals.
Reasons to Get this Report
- To what extent do global consumers seek at-home, professional-grade products across the major fast-moving consumer goods sectors, and why?
- What is the Cocooning sub-trend? How does it impact consumers? What will it mean for core product and marketing innovation in my sector?
- How can packaging and digital media capitalize on the sub-trend to entice consumers into consuming an out-of-home product at home?
