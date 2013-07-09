CoD247.com Offers Call of Duty Ghosts Forum Where Users Discuss Strategy, Tips, and More

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Call of Duty: Ghosts is one of the most hotly anticipated titles of 2013. The wildly successful Call of Duty franchise has spawned many sequels and spin-offs over the last few years, and Call of Duty: Ghosts will be the first Call of Duty game for next generation consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.



With so much excitement surrounding Call of Duty: Ghosts, fans of the series have turned to CoD247.com to learn more about specific game details, strategies, videos, and more. CoD247.com is a Call of Duty fansite which recently revealed a Call of Duty Ghosts forum where users discuss everything about the upcoming release of the game.



Once the game is released, forum users can discuss everything about the game, including campaign details, multiplayer gameplay, and other features. The game is currently scheduled for release on November 5, 2013 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, making it one of the first major releases for next-generation systems. The new graphics processing power of the next-gen consoles combined with better online support could win over new and old fans alike.



As a spokesperson for CoD247.com explains, the name of the game can be a bit misleading:



“Call of Duty: Ghosts branches away from the naming system used in previous Call of Duty titles. We had the first Call of Duty, and then Call of Duty 2 and 3, before branching into spin-off series like Black Ops, Modern Warfare, and World at War. With Call of Duty: Ghosts, some have speculated that the title will revolve around the mysterious ‘Ghost’ character who appeared in the first two Modern Warfare games. However, this is not true – ‘Ghosts’ refers to an elite team of soldiers who stealthily protect the future of America.”



Call of Duty: Ghosts will take place in a new environment unlike any previous Call of Duty title. The game is currently being developed by Infinity Ward, the same company that created the first three Modern Warfare games, and will take place in a future world where America is no longer a global superpower. The ‘Ghosts’ will fight back against enemies in a stealthy manner to ensure the long-term survival of the nation.



Visitors can sign up to the CoD247.com forum for free. The forum features over 50,000 users and more than one million posts. In addition to offering a Call of Duty Ghosts forum, CoD247.com features discussion forums for previous Call of Duty titles as well as general gaming discussions.



About CoD247.com

CoD247.com is a Call of Duty fan forum where users can discuss everything related to the popular series of first-person shooters. The website recently revealed its Call of Duty: Ghosts forum where users can talk about the upcoming game, which will be the first Call of Duty game on next generation consoles. Call of Duty: Ghosts is scheduled to be released on November 5, 2013. For more information, please visit: http://www.cod247.com