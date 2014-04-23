Cody Farlow Seeks Funding via Indiegogo to Record His Debut Album

Alvin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Cody Farlow has had a full life going through Bipolar and Social Phobia. He has seen that God is good and makes it so he can help others through Cody’s own struggles. Cody has started writing an album that will encompass his struggles in life and his differing views of God throughout. He has stayed with God through all these things and has a story to tell.



Cody’s album will contain ten to eleven songs, and will be based on praise, reverence, joy and anger towards God. This album will be his debut, and he hopes will help others with Bipolar or other struggles. Cody has been singing since he was ten, and has been writing songs since he was thirteen. He has worked hard to open doors, and thanks to God he has gotten this far. With funding help, he can preach a message of love and joy to all of those who are struggling.



All finds received from Indiegogo will be spent on recording, promotion, mixing, and mastering. Cody Farlow cannot do this on his own. He needs adequate funding help to record this album. Cody would also love to hear people’s difficulties to help build songs that other people can relate to.



This campaign started on Apr 18 and will close on June 02, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1eXDXoD