Cody's Appliance Repair Announces Addition of Central Vacuum Repair to Their Services Menu

Boise, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Cody Appliance Repair, a Boise Area appliance repair company, announced today the addition of central vacuum repair to their services menu. The company’s central vacuum repair services will be available to clients throughout the entire Treasure Valley, including Boise, Eagle, Nampa, Caldwell, and Middleton. Cody’s Appliance Repair will begin providing central vac repair beginning July 2013.



The company’s central vacuum repair services include routine annual maintenance, repair to electronic and mechanical components, and system piping clog removal. “Just like with dryer vent cleaning, the best time to have your central vacuum system looked at is before it breaks down,” says Patty Husk, owner and office manager of Cody’s Appliance Repair. “Routine annual maintenance will ensure the piping stays free from dirt build-up and debris, as well as keep your motor and other circuitry functioning properly.” As part of routine maintenance, Cody’s Appliance Repair will replace dirty filters, clean dirty piping, and check for faulty wiring and circuitry before it becomes an issue.



Cody’s Appliance Repair technicians will also provide full diagnosis and repair of broken central vacuum systems. “Common problems include the loss of suction, inoperable on/off switches, and burnt system smells,” says Patty. Cody’s offers free diagnosis when the customer uses their services to make the repair. They also offer same to next day service in most Treasure Valley locations.



Cody’s Appliance Repair repairs most major central vacuum systems including Black and Decker, Broan, Frigidaire, Hoover, Kenmore, Royal, and Patton. Information about their central vacuum repair services has been added to their website’s Service tab. Customers can now schedule central vacuum repair service using the online Schedule Service form. For additional information about the Cody’s Central Vacuum Repair Service, contact their customer service support team at 208-938-1066.



About Cody’s Appliance Repair

Cody’s Appliance Repair is a family owned and operated company based out of Eagle, Idaho. Owners Patty and Cody Husk have worked in the appliance repair industry for more than 25 years. They repair the full spectrum of major appliances including washers, dryers, refrigerators, ovens, stoves, cooktops, ranges, dishwasher, and more. Cody’s specializes in high-end BBQ repair and gas burning fireplace repair. The company presently employs 6 appliance repair technicians and 3 office staff. Find more information about Cody’s Appliance Repair on their website, CodysApplianceRepair.com.