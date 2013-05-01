Cody's Appliance Repair Announces Expanded Service Area to Caldwell, Idaho

Eagle, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Cody’s Appliance Repair announced today that it has expanded its service area to include full-time, dedicated appliance repair service in Caldwell, ID. The company made the announcement as a follow-up to the appliance repair Nampa expansion announced on April 20th. Cody’s Appliance Repair has been serving the Treasure Valley since 1998, but has just recently started providing full-time technicians to the western side of the valley. According to Patty Husk, owner and operator of Cody’s Appliance Repair, the decision to expand permanently into the western region wasn’t a difficult one: “We employ, hands down, the best technicians in the Nampa and Caldwell service areas,” says Patty.



The company’s goal is to provide the residents of Caldwell with the personal service that is found in a local company, while still maintaining the quality found in larger brands. “Our appliance repair Caldwell services will prove to be the most reliable in the area, because our technicians are highly trained and qualified,” says Cody Husk, senior technician and owner of Cody’s Appliance Repair. The Husks dedicate several hours every month to ensure that their technicians are up-to-date with all the industry’s latest trends.



The Cody’s Appliance Repair Caldwell team will begin full-time service in both Caldwell zip codes, including 83607 and 83605, today. Services will include all residential appliances such as refrigerators, ovens, stoves, cooktops, freezers, dishwashers, washers, dryers and more. “Our technicians are trained and ready to take on work in the Caldwell,” says Patty. As the company continues to expand, they expect to continue to hire technicians dedicated to serving the Nampa, Caldwell, and Middleton regions.



About Cody’s Appliance Repair

Cody’s Appliance Repair is a family owned and operated company based out of Eagle, Idaho. They repair the full spectrum of major appliances including washers, dryers, refrigerators, ovens, stoves, cooktops, ranges, dishwasher, and more. Cody’s specializes in high-end BBQ repair and gas burning fireplace repair. Cody’s Appliance Repair presently employs 6 appliance repair technicians and 3 office staff. Find more information about Cody’s Appliance Repair on their website, CodysApplianceRepair.com.