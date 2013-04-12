Cody's Appliance Repair Announces Expansion Service in Nampa

Nampa, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Cody’s Appliance Repair, one of the Boise area’s leading appliance repair companies, announced today that it has added residential appliance repair service in the Nampa, Idaho area. The company previously provided appliance repair in Nampa on a limited basis; however, with recent growth concentrated around Nampa, the decision to hire a dedicated Nampa appliance repair technician was a necessity. Cody’s Appliance Repair will have one technician who is dedicated to cover service calls in and around the Nampa area. The dedicated expansion into Canyon County is viewed by company owner and senior technician, Cody Husk, as an important move toward the company’s future goals.



With the addition of a Nampa appliance repair technician, the company is expanding an already large client base. Prior to the expansion, their service area primarily included residents of Ada County. Adding service in Canyon Valley widens the company’s service area throughout the entire Treasure Valley, which covers a population of nearly 1 million people. “We’re excited to be staffed with so much talent,” says Patty Husk, owner of Cody’s Appliance Repair. “Without our experienced technicians, we wouldn’t be able to offer full time appliance repair in Nampa.”



Concurrent with the company’s expansion, they will amp up their web presence to better connect with their client base. As part of this initiative, the company is working on an Earth Day Blog Series to inform customers how to use less energy with easy do-it-yourself appliance maintenance tips. This week they released a blog about energy saving refrigerator tips.



The Cody’s Appliance Repair Nampa team will begin full-time Nampa service in all three Nampa zip codes including 83687, 83686, and 83651 today. According to Patty, they expect to announce further expansion around the Nampa area within the next few months, but she was unable to confirm a final date.



About Cody’s Appliance Repair

Cody’s Appliance Repair is a family owned and operated company based out of Eagle, Idaho. Cody’s repairs the full spectrum of major appliances including washers, dryers, refrigerators, ovens, stoves, cooktops, ranges, dishwasher, and more. Cody’s specializes in high-end BBQ repair and gas burning fireplace repair. Cody’s Appliance Repair presently employs 6 appliance repair technicians and 3 office staff. Find more information about Cody’s Appliance Repair on their website, http://codysappliancerepair.com.