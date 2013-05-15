Cody's Appliance Repair Announces Integration of New Scheduling Software

Nampa, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Cody’s Appliance Repair—the Treasure Valley’s leader in professional appliance repair—announced today that they have integrated a new “Schedule Service” feature into their website. The scheduling software, powered by ServiceDesk, is seamlessly integrated into their website, allowing customers to book service calls for a variety of repair scenarios including standard repairs, warranty repairs, contract service repairs, and other third-party service needs. Cody’s Appliance Repair is one of the few locally owned appliance repair companies in the greater Boise area offering online appointment scheduling options.



Cody’s Appliance Repair introduced its use of ServiceDesk, a RossWare software product, back in 2012, but has only recently integrated the SD-CyberOffice into their website’s platform. This upgrade eliminates missed calls and delayed response times which, in turn, helps Cody’s Appliance Repair work more efficiently. “We added the online scheduling feature to help simplify the scheduling process,” says Patty Husk, Owner of Cody’s Appliance Repair. “Our online scheduling tool enables us to receive service requests after hours, which provides more convenience for our already busy customers.”



The company’s “Schedule Service” feature is accessible via a “Service Request” button located in the right menu navigation bar. The software’s user-friendly interface walks the customer through a simple six step process, asking specific service related questions such as appliance type, payment type (self-pay, warranty, or third-party), service location, date of service, and appliance malfunction details. Once the form is submitted, service is confirmed within as little as 2 hours during hours of operation. “We do all we can to get repair requests scheduled and completed in as little time as possible, and this new scheduling tool is an important part of making that happen,” explains the Cody Appliance Repair Star technician.



Cody’s Appliance Repair’s “Schedule Service” feature is available for all clients in all service areas. The company’s appliance repair Nampa team has been especially responsive to the new tool, reporting an increase in work originating from the web. “Our customers are excited about our scheduling tool, because it allows them to make appointments relatively hassle-free. When you work 40+ hours every week, simplicity and convenience are almost as important as a functioning appliance” says the company’s appliance repair Middleton technician. Cody’s Appliance Repair strives to provide a hassle-free experience for all service calls.



About Cody’s Appliance Repair

Cody’s Appliance Repair is a family owned and operated company based out of Eagle, Idaho. Owner’s Patty and Cody Husk have worked in the appliance repair industry for more than 25 years. They repair the full spectrum of major appliances including washers, dryers, refrigerators, ovens, stoves, cooktops, ranges, dishwasher, and more. Cody’s specializes in high-end BBQ repair and gas burning fireplace repair. The company presently employs 6 appliance repair technicians and 3 office staff. Find more information about Cody’s Appliance Repair on their website, CodysApplianceRepair.com.