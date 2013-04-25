Cody's Appliance Repair Announces Same Day Refrigerator Repair in Nampa Area

Nampa, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Cody’s Appliance Repair announced today that they have expanded their service to include same day refrigerator repair service in the Nampa , Idaho area. The company’s same day repair service will include same day repair (or, in some cases, parts acquisition) for all household refrigeration products including refrigerators, cooling drawers, freezers, icemakers, and wine coolers. “Refrigerators are hands down the most important home appliance; if you don’t receive service as soon as a refrigerator stops working, you’re likely to lose hundreds of dollars in spoiled food. That’s why we’re offering same day service for refrigeration problems,” says Patty Husk, owner and operator of Cody’s Appliance Repair. When parts are in stock, the company will offer same day service for all refrigeration failures. If parts are not in stock, the company will provide priority next day service.



Cody’s Appliance Repair’s same day refrigerator repair service is made possible by the company’s appliance repair vehicles, which are stocked with 1,000’s of appliance repair parts. Often times, a technician responding to a typical refrigerator repair call will have the necessary parts on hand. “Because we stock our vehicles with the most commonly replaced appliance parts, we typically can finish a job during the first trip,” says Cody Appliance Repairs lead Nampa appliance repair technician. The company’s vehicles carry parts for all major appliance brands such as Samsung, Bosch, Whirlpool, General Electric, Fisher & Paykel, Dacor, Miele and Electrolux.



Refrigerator failure is almost always a priority to homeowners and landlords alike. Depending on the amount of food in the refrigerator and/or freezer during the time of failure, the loss of spoiled food can cost on average between $50 and $250. Although some homeowners and renters insurance policies cover the cost to replace spoiled food, the process of making a claim can be emotionally taxing and time consuming. To ensure the success of an insurance claim, always take photos of the contents of the refrigerator prior to discarding food.



The Cody’s Appliance Repair same day refrigerator repair Nampa service will begin available in all three Nampa zip codes including 83687, 83686, and 83651.



