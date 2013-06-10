Boise, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Cody’s Appliance Repair, a Boise area appliance repair company, announced today that they have added dryer vent cleaning to their services menu. Although the company has provided dryer vent cleaning services in the past, they have expanded their service offerings to include dryer vent cleaning, dryer vent installations, dryer vent re-routing, and free dryer vent inspections. Information about the company’s dryer vent cleaning service has been added to their website’s Service tab. Customers can now conveniently schedule dryer vent services using the online Schedule Service form. Cody’s Appliance Repair will be available to provide dryer vent cleaning service throughout the entire Treasure Valley beginning June 2013.



“Dirty dryer vents are the leading cause of dryer related fires, so we urge our customers to have their vents inspected at least once a year,” says Patty Husk, owner of Cody’s Appliance Repair. Because of the serious risk posed by a dirty dryer vent, Cody’s Appliance Repair provides free dryer vent inspections once a year for customers receiving services on other appliances. According to Patty, dryer vent cleaning should be a part of every homeowner’s yearly maintenance program. “A spike in your energy bill, abnormally long dry times, or excessive lint build up around the vent hose are all indicators that you may need your dryer vents cleaned,” says Patty.



With an estimated 2,900 dryer fires reported in residential buildings each year, Cody’s Appliance Repair tries to bring awareness about the risks associated with dirty dryer vents. According to the United States Fire Administration, dryer fires result in 5 deaths, 100 injuries, and an upward of $35 million dollars in property damage in a single year. Dirty dryer vents are the leading contributor to dryer fires, making routine dryer vent cleaning an important step toward reducing the chance of a dryer fire in your home. During service calls, Cody’s technicians thoroughly inspect each customer’s dryer vent.



For more information about dryer vent cleaning, visit Cody’s Appliance Repair’s dryer vent cleaning page under the Services menu. Cody’s Appliance Repair also has an informational blog about the importance of routine dryer vent cleaning. For dryer vent cleaning Boise, ID, and outlining areas, contact Cody’s Appliance Repair.



About Cody’s Appliance Repair

Cody’s Appliance Repair is a family owned and operated company based out of Eagle, Idaho. Owners Patty and Cody Husk have worked in the appliance repair industry for more than 25 years. They repair the full spectrum of major appliances including washers, dryers, refrigerators, ovens, stoves, cooktops, ranges, dishwasher, and more. Cody’s specializes in high-end BBQ repair and gas burning fireplace repair. The company presently employs 6 appliance repair technicians and 3 office staff. Find more information about Cody’s Appliance Repair on their website, CodysApplianceRepair.com.