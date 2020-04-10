Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2020 -- The emergence of sustainable natural solutions for treating nutrient deficiency has significantly shifted consumer inclination towards the use of natural antioxidants. This has substantially surged the demand for new innovations in supplement manufacturing which is expected to have a positive impact on market growth. Rising R&D initiatives to promote the use of natural extracts in beauty & personal care formulations are expected to foster CoQ10 demand from the cosmetics industry. The antioxidant offers vitamin E & C which help to prevent free radical damage to cells and helps in improving skin moisturization, thereby fueling the market scope.



The product contains CoEnzyme Q10 to enhance absorption and achieve high-power natural nutrition. Also, in December 2016, the company launched HEARTBEAT, Cardiovascular Support Tablets, in the market which contain high potency B-complex vitamins and CoEnzyme Q10 to support healthy blood pressure and other cardiovascular wellness



According to the National Health Commission, China accounted for over 170 million elderly citizens suffering from chronic diseases in 2018. The government is focused on supporting consumer health by enhancing living quality and providing awareness towards healthy aging which is expected to accelerate market growth.



Shifting focus of the consumers toward personal care and health has led to the growing use of functional beverages and personal care products, mainly across North America. North America coenzyme Q10 industry surpassed a revenue collection of USD 200 million in 2015 and will register noticeable CAGR over the years ahead. The federal agency FDA has approved the product to be used as primary dietary supplement, which will fuel the product demand noticeably. U.S. will be the prominent revenue contributor toward North America CoQ10 market share.



Browse key industry insights spread across 95 pages with 74 market data tables & 14 figures & charts from the report Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) Market in detail along with the table of contents:



Growing industrialization across the globe has led to increased levels of environmental pollution, which has caused considerable damage to the skin, thereby leading to a surging prevalence of various skin diseases. This product has capability to generate biological energy, which is used to treat the skin. Moreover, it is extensively used in the manufacture of anti-aging products pertaining to its antioxidant property. To eliminate skin damage due to UV radiation, CoQ10 based sunscreen creams have been penetrating the market of late, which will eventually augment coenzyme Q10 industry size.



Some key findings of the coenzyme Q10 market report include:

Consumption of dietary supplements across the globe is on rise owing to growing awareness towards nutritional enrichment in the diet which will spur the demand for coenzyme Q10.



Demand for natural antioxidants in supplements and medicinal formulations owing to strict regulations towards drug usage in Europe is expected to drive coenzyme Q10 market growth.



Rising lifestyle disorders such as heart diseases, cancer, blood pressure and cardiovascular problems in Asia Pacific countries such as China, India owing to lack of balanced diet to offer favorable opportunities for market growth.



Major players operating in the coenzyme Q10 market include DSM, Healthy Origins, Kaneka Corporation, SourceOne Global Partners and Pharmavite.

Key manufacturers are focused on research & innovations to manufacture identical, naturally occurring CoQ10 & are utilizing yeast fermentation and chemical synthesis to offer high-quality coenzyme Q10.



CoQ10 reduces the chances of cognitive heart failure, high blood pressure and improves physical performance which makes it an ideal replacement for synthetic drugs.



Regionally, Asia Pacific coenzyme Q10 market will record a CAGR of more than 10% over 2016 to 2024. This surging growth rate can be attributed to the increasing awareness regarding the usage of nutritional products along with the rising disposable income across this region.



It is essential that the raw material supply be increased to fulfill the escalating product demand across the globe over the years ahead. The top four players of coenzyme Q10 market covered 50% of the global demand in 2015. The noteworthy participants in coenzyme Q10 market include Kaneka Corporation, ZMC, Nisshin Sheifun, Hwail Pharmaceutical, Gnosis, DSM, SourceOne, Vitamin Shoppe, NBTY, Tishcon Country, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd., PharmaEssentia, Healthy Origins, and Pharmavite.