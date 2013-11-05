Coenzyme Q10 Greatly Benefits Highly Stressed People

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- An indispensable substance in the production of energy within cells in Coenzyme Q10, or CoQ10, provides highly stressed people the energy their bodies require to function properly. Individuals with higher stress levels use more CoQ10, and this can take a toll on their bodies.



Found in the mitochondria of cells, Coenzyme Q10 is vital to the production of energy within cells. Mitochondria are called the powerhouses of cells because they are responsible for the production of energy that the organs in the body use to function properly. Moreover, the mitochondria need this substance to produce energy at an optimal rate. In fact, the absence of CoQ10 in the energy production process cannot be compensated by any other substance. Insufficient amounts of the substance may also lead to the increase of free radicals in the body, which hastens the aging process of the internal systems in the body. Therefore, when people do not have sufficient amounts of CoQ10, their risk of developing diseases rises, especially the ones related to the vital organs such as the heart, kidneys, and liver.



Furthermore, when people are stressed, their bodies use more CoQ1O. This means that highly stressed people are prone CoQ10 deficiency, which leads to various health problems including fatigue, forgetfulness, mental confusion, and cardiovascular diseases. Because of this, those with higher stress levels will greatly benefit from CoQ10 supplementation.



“I see no reason why an otherwise healthy man, or woman, should not take CoQ10 preventively.” – Andrew Weil, M.D.



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com