Coenzyme Q10 Helps Prevent Kidney Disease

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- One benefit of Coenzyme Q10 , or CoQ10, that is not often discussed is that it can help prevent kidney disease. CoQ10 has an elevated concentration in highly active organs which includes the kidneys. The kidneys are responsible for filtering waste, making them susceptible to damage. Millions of people are affected by chronic kidney disease. According to the CDC, in the United States, more than 20 million people 20 years of age or older have chronic kidney disease (CKD). CKD is a condition where the kidney is damaged, preventing them from filtering blood as efficiently. As a result, the wastes in the body build up, which can then lead to other diseases such as cardiovascular disease, bone disease, and anemia. One way of preventing this from taking place is through CoQ10 supplementation.



What Coenzyme Q10 does is help increase the levels of powerful antioxidants that protect the kidneys from oxidative stress and damage. These powerful antioxidants include glutathione and catalase, which have been proven by various studies to protect the kidneys from free radicals. Furthermore, one study found that after the rat specimens were given CoQ10, their albumin levels decreased. A high albumin level is just one of the indicators that the kidneys may be damaged.



This suggests that Coenzyme Q10 is not only beneficial to cardiovascular health, but it also plays a role in keeping the kidneys healthy. That being said, CoQ10 supplementation is important, especially for those who are at risk of developing CoQ10 deficiency, such as the elderly and those who take statins, beta blockers, and chemotherapy drugs.



“I see no reason why an otherwise healthy man, or woman, should not take CoQ10 preventively.” – Andrew Weil, M.D.



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