Coenzyme Q10 Linked to Weight Loss

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Coenzyme Q10, or CoQ10, a substance essential for the production of energy, may positively influence individual weight loss efforts.



Coenzyme Q10 is needed by the mitochondria of cells to produce energy that the systems in the body use to function. This is the main reason why it may contribute to individuals who aim to lose weight. Individuals who are working on losing weight usually begin exercise regimens, which can cause fatigue. Therefore, CoQ10 supplementation will help them fight that fatigue. Additionally, it will provide them with more energy to meet the demands of their exercise programs.



Furthermore, when individuals exercise regularly they deplete a lot of CoQ10 and may suffer from deficiency of this substance if precautionary measures are not taken. CoQ10 deficiency can cause serious health problems such as hypertension, heart failure, atherosclerosis, and cardiomyopathy. It should be noted that these problems are heart-related. The reason for this is that the heart, being a highly active organ, needs high amounts of this substance in order for it to function properly.



The recommended dosage of CoQ10 is 200mg per day. For best results, it should be taken 20-30 minutes before a meal with an eight-ounce glass of water.



Aside from just CoQ10 supplementation, individuals can also get their source of the substance from certain foods such as eggs, peanuts, soybeans, hazelnuts, broccoli, spinach, cauliflower, carrots, sweet peppers and garlic.



“I see no reason why an otherwise healthy man, or woman, should not take CoQ10 preventively.” – Andrew Weil, M.D.



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com