Coenzyme Q10 Maintains Optimal Functions of Vital Organs

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Vital organs such as the heart, kidneys, and liver are highly active and therefore require a lot of energy to function properly. As they perform their necessary duties, they can also be susceptible to damage. One supplement that can help keep these vital organs healthy is Coenzyme Q10 , or CoQ10.



Perhaps one of the lesser known substances needed for the maintenance of the vital organs, CoQ10 is imperative for the production of energy within cells. When the levels of CoQ10 are insufficient, the mitochondria, or the cells powerhouses so to speak, will not be able to produce energy needed by the organs to function. Since the heart, kidneys, and liver are highly active, they generally contain high concentrations of this vitamin like substance.



Various studies have proven the importance of CoQ10 to the heart and other vital organs. CoQ10 supports the functioning of the heart muscle, and it protects the heart from oxidative stress. Furthermore, it has also been found to improve the mortality rate among patients that have heart failure and even helps prevent heart damage caused by chemotherapy drugs.



CoQ10 supplementation has also been found to help improve the health of both the kidneys and the liver. The kidneys carry the workload of filtering wastes, and is also prone to damage and oxidative stress. However, CoQ10 helps increase the levels of powerful antioxidants, such as glutathione and catalase. The liver however, performs a lot functions including clearing the blood of drugs and other poisonous substances. Excessive consumption of alcohol is one of the most common causes of liver damage. Fortunately, a study proved that CoQ10 supplementation can help regenerate the liver and reverse the effects of liver disease brought about by excessive consumption of alcohol.



Indeed, the vital organs work in unity help an individual function, so maintaining health cannot be overemphasized. One way of doing this is by taking CoQ10 as a dietary supplement.



“I see no reason why an otherwise healthy man, or woman, should not take CoQ10 preventively.” – Andrew Weil, M.D.



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com