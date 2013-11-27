Coenzyme Q10 Supplementation Greatly Benefits the Elderly

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Coenzyme Q10 , or CoQ10, is essential for the production of energy that the systems in the body use to function properly. Therefore, the elderly can greatly benefit from CoQ10 supplementation.



In order for the organs in the body to maintain their optimal function, sufficient amounts of energy are needed. The absence or lack of CoQ10 in the mitochondria of cells prevents this energy from being produced. Thus, it is found in every cell in the body. Coenzyme Q10, also known as ubiquinone, perfectly describes its ubiquitous property. Moreover, organs have different levels of energy requirement, so it is found in higher concentrations in highly active organs such as the heart, kidneys, and liver.



While the body naturally produces CoQ10, its levels in the body gradually decline with age. On average, natural levels of this substance start to decline when people reach 30. By the time they reach 50, its levels may be too low to support optimal heart function. Because of this, supplementation of coenzyme Q10, which can be taken in the form of capsules, is very important among the elderly. In fact, a study published in the Journal of Cardiology found that CoQ10 supplementation even helps reduce cardiovascular mortality among the elderly.



Certain foods are also a good source of Coenzyme Q10. These include peanuts, soybeans, hazelnuts, broccoli, spinach, cauliflower, carrots, garlic, sweet pepper, and eggs.



“I see no reason why an otherwise healthy man, or woman, should not take CoQ10 preventively.” – Andrew Weil, M.D.



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com