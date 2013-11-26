Coenzyme Q10 Supplementation Helps Fight and Relieve Stress

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Essential for the production of energy within cells, Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) has been found to both fight and relieve stress. This makes supplementation very important for individuals, especially in today’s highly demanding and stressful society.



CoQ10 is found in the mitochondria of cells, and for the mitochondria to produce energy so that the systems within the body can function properly, sufficient levels of this substance are needed. While the substance is usually associated with cardiovascular health, a study found that it can also help battle stress.



In a study published in the National Center for Biotechnology, mice specimens were stressed with forced swimming and chronic restraint stress, artificially inducing anxiety and depression to the mice. The mice were given large doses of CoQ10 for three weeks, and it was found that the substance helped decrease the stress and anxiety experienced by the mice. This suggests that CoQ10 supplementation can benefit those who are regularly exposed to stress.



Another reason why CoQ10 supplementation is important is because the more stressed individuals are; the higher amounts of the substance are used. And, without proper supplementation of CoQ10, deficiency can occur. This deficiency can lead to various health problems such as mental confusion, cardiovascular diseases, and kidney disease. Indeed, Coenzyme Q10 supplementation makes a big difference in maintaining health despite demanding everyday tasks and activities.



“I see no reason why an otherwise healthy man, or woman, should not take CoQ10 preventively.” – Andrew Weil, M.D.



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com