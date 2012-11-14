Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation (NYSE:CDE) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation (NYSE:CDE) shares over potential securities laws violations by Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation (NYSE:CDE) concerning whether a series of statements by Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation (NYSE:CDE) reported that its annual Revenue rose from $300.36 million in 2009, respectively $515.46 million in 2010 to over $1.02 billion in 2011. Furthermore, Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation reported that its Net Loss of $43 million in 2009, respectively $83.18 million in 2010, turned into a Net Income of $93.50 million in 2011.



Shares of Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation (NYSE:CDE) grew from as low as $10.51 per share in July 2009 to as high as $36.69 per share.



In the first half of 2012 NYSE:CDE shares declined to as low as $15.36 per share on July 18, 2012.



Then on Aug. 7, 2012, Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation reported strong second quarter financial and operating results. Among other things, Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation also provided a positive update to its 2012 guidance.



Shares of Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation (NYSE:CDE) grew from slightly above $15 in July 2012 to as high as $31.86 per share on November 1, 2012.



Then on November 6, 2012, before the market opened, Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation (NYSE:CDE) reported its third quarter financial and operating results. Among other things, Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation said that its gold and silver production levels, net metal sales, operating cash flow, and adjusted earnings in the third quarter were lower than in the second quarter. Its president and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The Company's third quarter was negatively impacted by lower production and higher unit costs at the Palmarejo mine in Mexico, which were due to unfavorable underground conditions encountered during September and a transition in open pit production.”



Shares of , Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation (NYSE:CDE) fell from almost $32 on November 1st to $23.02 per share on November 6, 2012.



On November 13, 2012, NYSE:CDE shares closed at $23.94 per share.



