Coffee and Desserts Spots in Ouray

Ouray, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- One of the most popular places for coffee and dessert is Mouse's Chocolates and Cafe on Main Street. Virtually any flavor can be found at this place for those that may prefer decaf, light or dark roast, and more. To enjoy a delicious treat on a cold day, pair the coffee with one of the few various desserts like truffles or caramels, for example.



With its excellent espresso over in Ridgway, Cimarron Coffee Roasters has a practically sterling reputation. Including carrot muffins and breakfast burritos, there are plenty of treats to choose from.



The Coffee Cowboy over in Telluride focuses heavily on customization. Customers can choose from different milk types including raw, half-and-half, coconut milk, and even almond milk and rice milk. The Mexican Mocha is a common preference.



Visitors to any of these places should remain aware that hours may differ, there may be limitations regarding capacity, or the places may even be closed.



