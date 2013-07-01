Coffee and Ice Aims to Launch Its New Ice Cream Cabinets in July

London, United Kingtom -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Coffee and ice is trying to expand its business from just selling coffee counters. The company is trying to expand itself by launching the new ice cream cabinets by the first week of July as reported by the CEO of the coffee and ice. The launch of the new product was celebrated along with the success of the company’s previous success. Attended by some of the most important people of the industry, the company managed to get a good launch for its new venture. The CEO of the company clearly stated that the new service is launched with the aim to explore the new horizons of the company. Keeping the quality of the product intact, it will be available in several variations. According to the company sources, Coffee and ice was planning to introduce such a venture in order to win a trust of its customers and build a firm reputation for the company.



The company plans to introduce this service from the first week of July and this is the reason of joy for most of the ice cream parlor owners all over UK. The management of the company has revealed that this new equipment will definitely increase the profitability of the business and give the parlor a more stylish look. A well tailored cabinet to suit the different needs of the customers is the goal of the company. The company takes a guarantee on all its services and provides a complete business solution in such cases where the owners are reluctant in trying the new equipments. To give a high quality service to its customers from all over UK, the company has built a team of expert professionals who aim at providing the best services. New designers and professionals have been hired for London team where the product is supposed to release. The ongoing expansion of the business has caused no negative impact on the services that it provides. On the contrary, this expansion has led to the inclusion of more professional experts into the Coffee and ice team. When asked about the economic aspect of the cabinets, the marketing head of Coffee and ice was quick to reveal that the product is designed for both small and large business and the prices will vary accordingly.



Coffee and ice has always been the most reliable company in the UK market when it comes to selling equipments. The same reliability is incorporated in their new product which is about to hit the market. The company has kept his promise to keep serving its customers with the new trustworthy and reliable services. When asked about the future ventures, the CEO of the company spoke about his plans to launch the upgraded and user friendly services in the coming years so as to benefit its customers.