Coffee and Ice Launches Its Ice Cream Counters for Improved Services

London, United Kingtom -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- The top provider of restaurant and bar equipments is looking forward to launch yet equipment in the first week of July that will be aimed at the ice cream parlor owners. The new ice cream counters designed by the professionals are one of the best in the market and will maintain the quality guaranteed by coffee and ice. The CEO of coffee and ice inaugurated the launch of the new equipment at the auspicious occasion of the company’s celebration. This celebration was attended by some of the big names in the industry. The ice cream counters are an important utility for ice cream parlor. The company has already been selling some of the best ice cream equipments like the ice cream cabinets and batch freezers. With its new product in the market, the ice cream parlor owners are also very hopeful due to their trust in the company.



The counters will be available by the first week of July and the news has already brought smile to all the fans of coffee and ice. The managing director of the company has promised its customers with the same quality as catered in the previous coffee and ice products. If you believe the inside sources, the company is looking for business expansion and the launch of ice cream counters is the first step towards this mission. Coffee and ice already offers a solution for ice cream parlor owners and the newly launched service will add a feather to it. The company has even hired a team of professional designers so that they can offer a variety of services to the customers. The team has been hired for the London office as the services will primarily be launched in London and then taken to the other cities. The company is also looking forward to provide customized services to the people who are not happy with what is available in the store. This custom tailored service provided by Coffee and ice to win the trust and support of its customers. With its new highly professional team, the company hopes to achieve its goal very soon. The CEO of the coffee and ice revealed that the company will never compromise on the quality of the services.



When asked about the future ventures of the company, the CEO was not hesitant to throw some light on his future plans about the company. The company is planning to keep upgrading its current services and expand its business in the near future. If believed the inside reports, coffee and ice are also planning to open up its new office in various cities of UK and provide high end services to the people there. This business expansion will definitely help the company to achieve greater heights.



About SEO Consultant

SEO Consultant is the leading internet marketing firm offering a host of advanced website optimization solutions in the field of SEO, SMO, PPC, company branding solutions and various other digital marketing services at some of the most competitive prices. It has a team of expert web analysts and optimizers who have years of experience in the field of search engine optimization