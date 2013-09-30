Coffee Cup Solutions Continues to Provide IT Support to Berkshire

Wokingham, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- The IT industry is growing in leaps and bounds. People are vying with one another to set up IT enabled businesses. People are offering IT enabled products and services, and are making big profits on it. There are companies who are offering IT support to other companies. They have all the possible solutions to any IT need be it webhosting, VOIP services, office hardware, application sequencing, penetration testing, single page solutions and others.



For example, let’s take VOIP services, it can be said that this kind of telecommunication system is more economical than the regular landline or mobile services. This is because the customer has to pay double the rental for landline as compared to VOIP. People might wonder how it happens. If they look carefully, they will understand that; firstly, they pay a monthly rental and then they have to pay for the call charges. Isn’t this double payment? They have to pay the rental just for using the service provider and then there is the cost of each call and message. VOIP services are internet enabled and thus prove to be less costly. The customer just needs to pay for their contract which is a one time payment.



There are other IT services such as web designing, website coding, back up solutions for websites and database and others. For example, if web designing is taken into consideration then it can be said that this service is the back bone of any website. Without proper logo, business cards, letter heads and templates the website owner cannot proceeded with business negotiations.



About Coffee cup solutions

This “does it all” company gives the most comprehensive and detailed computer support or IT services. They are 15 years into the business and lend support to the Berkshire region. They start where crisis begins. They offer complete support when the customer has had an IT breakdown or any other IT related problem. They are specialists in their field and have 100% satisfied customers.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Name :Tom Beech

E mail:sales@coffeecupsolutions.com

Complete address :Coffee cup Solutions

The Court House,

Erftstadt Court,

Denmark Streeet

Wokingham,

Berkshire

RG40 2YF

Contact No :+44 (0) 843 532 99 88

Website:http://www.coffeecupsolutions.com