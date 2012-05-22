Coffee in Colombia - New Market Research Report

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Coffee in Colombia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2012 -- Colombia has a relatively low per capita consumption rate of coffee at 1.4 kilograms per year, leaving plenty of potential for expansion. In addition to campaigns like Toma Cafe headed up by Fedecafe Federacion Nacional de Cafeteros de Colombia which is a collaboration of the most important producers in the country, in 2011 an interesting proposal to promote consumption appeared. In May 2011, Carulla, belonging to Grupo Casino, carried out the first fair dedicated to coffee, Colombia es Cafe.
Euromonitor International's Coffee in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Soft drinks in Colombia to 2012
- Hot Drinks market in the US - Product Launch Almanac 2010
- Coffee (retail packaged) - Colombia - A Snapshot (2011)
- Food and Beverages: Colombia Industry Guide
- Hot Drinks in North America - Product Launch Quarterly
- Hot Drinks market in Japan - Product Launch Almanac 2010
- Coffee - Colombia - A Snapshot (2011)
- Soft Drinks in Colombia
- Coffee in Morocco
- Soft Drinks Packaging in Colombia