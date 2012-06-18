Coffee in Denmark - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Coffee in Denmark", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- In 2011 there was a very strong increase in unit prices in coffee. Unit prices in fresh ground coffee, which is the largest category of coffee, increased by 29% in retail value terms in 2011 as average unit prices in the off-trade channel increased from DKr70.40 per kg in 2010 to Dkr90.70 per kg in 2011. The correlation between global prices and retail pricing is very strong in coffee and in 2011 several factors influenced unit prices. On a global level, poor harvests, speculation and increased...
Euromonitor International's Coffee in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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